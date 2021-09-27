Master Boat Builders Building Two New Tugs for Suderman & Young

Master Boat Builders, Inc. on Monday announced it will construct two new tugboats in its Coden, Ala., yard for Suderman and Young Towing Company of Houston, Texas.

Under a contract order signed in February 2021, Suderman & Young will receive two vessels scheduled for delivery starting in July 2022. This summer, Master Boat Builders laid the keel for the first of the vessels.

The tugboats will have an overall length of 85 feet, beam of 38.5 feet, and produce a bollard pull of over 52 metric tonnes. Both of the vessels will feature two Caterpillar main engines (3512E), EPA Tier 4 certified and each producing 2,213 HP, along with two Schottel Z-Drive thrusters (SRP 430FP), and a Markey Machinery Company bow winch (DEPCF-48).

“Utilizing our integrated approach to vessel design, engineering and construction, Master Boat Builders has a comprehensive plan to build these new tugboats on schedule and at a value to Suderman & Young,” said Garrett Rice, president of Master Boat Builders. “Suderman & Young is one of the premiere tugboat operators in the United States and we are excited to be partnering with them to provide a quality tugboat to serve the western Gulf Coast ports.”

Naval architect and marine engineering firm, Robert Allan Ltd. is designing the tugboats, which will meet United States Coast Guard regulations and will be classed through the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS)