Master Boat Builders Delivers New Tug to Bay Houston Towing

Coden, Ala. shipbuilder Master Boat Builders has delivered the new tug Hayden Grace to Bay Houston Towing Co. for operations in Galveston, Texas.

The new 85-foot-long vessel is the first in a series of three RApport 2600 tugd designed by Canadian firm Robert Allan Ltd. ordered by Bay Houston Towing. The design team and the client worked to address operational challenges the vessel would face. Main features of this latest RApport design include compact size and shallow draft allowing it to operate in more confined waterways than previous Z-Tech vessels, as well as a special styled deckhouse.

The customized general layout of the tug features a Master and Chief Engineer’s cabin, along with the galley and mess, located on the main deck, while two cabins for four crew members are located on the lower deck.

The main propulsion for the tug comprises a pair of Caterpillar 3512E, EPA Tier 4 certified diesel engines, each rated 2,213 bHP at 1,600 rpm, and driving a Schottel SRP 430FP Z-drive unit with Ø2200 propeller. The electrical plant consists of two identical John Deere 4045AFM85 diesel gensets, each with a power output of 99 ekW 480V, 3-Phase, 60 Hz.

At sea trial, Hayden Grace achieved a free running speed of 12.5 knots and 52.5 MT bollard pull (ahead).

Shiphandling fenders at the bow consist of one tier of 36” OD x 18” ID cylindrical fender at the main deck level; a 20” x 18” W-fender below the cylindrical fender and along the sheer lines of the main deck; and 18” OD x 9” ID cylindrical fendering at the stern.

The tug was designed and constructed to comply with all applicable Rules and Regulations of: ABS ✠A1 Towing Service, ✠ AMS, and USCG Sub-Chapter M.