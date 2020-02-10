McAfee Named Managing Director of Resolve Alaska

Resolve Alaska, the northwest operating arm of the Resolve Marine Group, has appointed A.W. McAfee as its new Managing Director.

McAfee will be responsible for overseeing Resolve’s operational response and recovery activities. His immediate strategic plan for Dutch Harbor is to implement an improvement program increasing operational efficiency and response capacity.

McAfee comes to Resolve from the Bechtel Corporation where he was operations manager. McAfee has been immersed in the marine and civil industries since 1995.