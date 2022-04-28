McAllister Taps ABS for Sustainability Reporting

ABS is supporting McAllister on its sustainability journey with greenhouse gas inventory and sustainability reporting services for its fleet of more than 75 tugboats, crew boats and barges.

ABS specialists worked with McAllister’s team to calculate its operational carbon intensity and benchmark the performance of its fleet, leading up to an Environmental, Societal and Governance (ESG) report. The team helped McAllister establish a transparent governance and stakeholder engagement strategy, identify material ESG factors and set short- and long-term targets and develop recommendations to generate continuous improvement.

“The need to understand and quantify your emissions is an increasingly critical part of doing business as organizations look to understand the contribution of their supply chain to their sustainability goals. However, shipping is unique and requires deep domain expertise to understand the landscape, navigate the options and opportunities to build a custom, sustainable and effective ESG framework that optimizes your metrics and competitive position across the entire industry value chain. I’m proud that ABS can use its insight to support McAllister on this journey,” said Georgios Plevrakis, ABS Vice President, Global Sustainability.

“McAllister is pleased to continue our longstanding relationship with ABS. Their expertise is a tremendous asset in developing our ESG report. The report will provide valuable guidance to assist McAllister’s goal for sustainable development. Since 1864, McAllister has, and will continue to support customers’ needs by enhancing our tug fleet to provide the necessary horsepower for their larger vessels while reducing our carbon and GHG emissions. With ABS’s assistance McAllister will develop the appropriate and realistic goals of reducing our impact to the environment while improving overall performance,” said McAllister Vice President of Operations, Steven J. Kress.