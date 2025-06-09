MDL Adds Technical Director to Board

Flex-lay specialist Maritime Developments Ltd (MDL) has appointed David Hunt to the Board, into the newly created role of Technical Director.

David brings with him over 20 years of offshore project delivery leadership across global Contractor and Operator roles, including CNOOC, Neptune Energy, Bibby Offshore and Acergy.

At MDL, he will be responsible for growing the company’s engineering capability as the organization continues to scale and diversify its global operations. He will provide technical leadership across MDL’s installation and design engineering teams, ensuring continued alignment with evolving client needs, and driving innovation, operational excellence and sustainable growth.

“I’m excited to be joining MDL at such a pivotal time. The company has an impressive track record, built over 25 years of delivering innovative solutions and earning the trust of a loyal global customer base. I know this first hand from my past experience over a decade ago and it is great to see the company maintaining the high standards of quality and customer service to this day," said Hunt.

“We have bold ambitions for the future, with a clear focus on expanding our engineering capability to extend the benefits of our Integrated Project Services to a larger client base."