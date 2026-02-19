Mexico Navy Seizes Cocaine Carrying Submarine

The Mexican navy intercepted a submarine carrying up to four tons of cocaine along the Pacific Ocean off the country's West coast, Mexico's Seurity Minister Omar Garcia Harfuch said on Thursday.



"In the last week, maritime operations have made it possible to seize nearly 10 tons of this drug. This represents a direct and multimillion-dollar blow to the financial structures of organized crime, preventing millions of doses from reaching the streets and protecting the safety of Mexican families," Garcia Harfuch said in a post on X, and added that three individuals had been arrested.



(Reuters)