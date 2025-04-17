MEYER WERFT Contracts ALMACO for NYK Cruises Newbuild Project

In September 2022, ALMACO signed an agreement with MEYER WERFT to provide the newbuild S721 of Japanese NYK Cruises with ALMACO’s Provision Cooling Plant. The scope of work includes the supply and commissioning of chiller units and air coolers. The vessel will be the second luxury cruise ship of NYK Cruises and serve the Japanese cruise market.

The vessel will carry 744 passengers and 470 crew members. It will be 228.86 meters long and 29.8 meters wide with a tonnage of 51,950 GT. MEYER WERFT will install LNG propulsion on the vessel, which is currently the most modern and environmentally friendly technology for cruise ships.

NYK Cruises is a new customer for both MEYER WERFT and ALMACO. The vessel is smaller than the vessels that MEYER WERFT usually builds but is order is an important step toward securing future operations at the location in Papenburg.