Meyer Werft Delivers Arvia to P&O Cruises

German shipbuilder Meyer Werft on Thursday delivered the new cruise ship Arvia to British shipping company P&O Cruises. The sister ship of the Iona, built in 2020, also has low-emission liquefied natural gas (LNG) propulsion.

At 185,000 tonnes, 345 meters in length with 16 guest decks, the newbuild can accommodate around 5,200 passengers in its 2,659 guest cabins.

Jan Meyer, managing director at Meyer Werft, said, "The current tense global situation, with supply bottlenecks and material shortages, poses challenges for the construction of such complex cruise ships. But thanks to the team's performance we were able to overcome these hurdles and today once again hand over a ship that meets the high Meyer-standards."

The Arvia is powered by LNG - one of the cleanest fuels currently available for shipping. In addition to reducing CO2-emissions, this means that emissions of nitrogen oxides and particulate matter can be almost completely eliminated, and sulphur oxides completely avoided. All cruise ships in Meyer Werft's current order book feature this low-emission propulsion system.

In addition, Arvia has an optimized hull design to minimize drag and is installed with a number energy-efficient technologies on board.

P&O Cruises president, Paul Ludlow, said, "Arvia, as the latest evolution in the P&O Cruises experience, embodies the newest trends in travel, dining and entertainment and is the epitome of a sunshine resort sailing year-round to the warmest climates. It takes its sister ship Iona’s design aesthetic and general arrangement but provides new and exciting outside and inside spaces which make the most of Arvia’s deployment to the Caribbean and the Mediterranean.

"Arvia is a very evident symbol of optimism for the future of the cruise industry as we see a new generation recognizing the value for money and individuality of a holiday at sea."

Among the ship's notable features include its SkyDome, an entertainment area with a pool whose glass dome can be opened for the planned warmer cruising areas. There are 84 glass panes per element that can be opened - an architectural highlight.

The ship will welcome passengers for its maiden cruise on December 23 before departure to the Caribbean on January 6, 2023 for a winter season from Barbados.