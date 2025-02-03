Marine Link
Thursday, February 6, 2025
SUBSCRIBE

Meyer Werft Kicks Off Fuel Cells for Cruise Ship Retrofits Project

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

February 3, 2025

Source: Meyer Werft (LinkedIn)

Source: Meyer Werft (LinkedIn)

German shipyard Meyer Werft has launched the zero4cruise project with project partners including Freudenberg e-Power Systems and the German Aerospace Center (DLR).

The project aims to develop climate-friendly and low emission energy systems for cruise ships, focusing on fuel cell technology powered by green methanol.

The hybrid energy system will combine PEM fuel cells with a methanol reformer and battery systems to optimize efficiency and ensure ships can operate carbon-neutral in ports and coastal areas.

The project’s core goal is to create large scale fuel cell stacks (DLR) and fuel cell systems (Freudenberg e-Power Systems) that can be retrofitted on existing ships. This retrofit approach is key to accelerating the decarbonization of the cruise sector given the long operational lifespans of vessels.

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Rocking the Boat
The orderbook for U.S. dredgers is about $3B, and according to DCA CEO Bill Doyle, the incoming political administration could help this niche maritime sector continue its bull run.
Read the Magazine

Accuracy Needed for Hard Talk on Ship Emissions

Ship Tech To Enable Green Shipping Corridors is ‘Good to Go’

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week