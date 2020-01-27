MGT Orders Liebherr Ship-to-Shore Cranes

Liebherr Container Cranes, manufacturer in the Republic of Ireland, and Montreal Gateway Terminals Partnership (MGT) have signed a contract for the supply of four ship to shore (STS) container cranes to the Cast Container Terminal in Montreal, Canada.



The cranes will be delivered in 2021, said a press note from the manufacturers of ship to shore cranes, rail mounted gantry cranes and rubber tyre gantry cranes.



The cranes will easily handle the largest container vessels currently visiting the Port of Montreal and are future proofed to handle even larger vessels of up to 21 container rows across the deck. The cranes will significantly improve the operational capacity of the Cast Container Terminal.



Liebherr Container Cranes and MGT have a long established relationship that stretches back over 20 years, with MGT having previously sourced five ship to shore container cranes and eighteen rubber tyre gantry cranes (RTG) from Liebherr since 1997.



David Griffin, Managing Director – Sales with Liebherr Container Cranes said: “We are delighted with this latest order from Montreal Gateway Terminals Partnership. It is very rewarding for us to see the existing Liebherr equipment help drive productivity at MGT and we are looking forward to seeing these new cranes, along with the recently delivered ten ERTGs provide many decades of exceptional service to MGT.”



The new STS cranes will have a safe working load of 65 t under twin lift spreader with an outreach of 55.38 m, a span of 15.24 m and a backreach of 18.29 m and will be supplied to the Cast Terminal in the 3rd quarter of 2021. The cranes feature a curve going gantry system to allow the cranes to move and operate on two interconnected angular berths and will join existing Liebherr ship to shore container cranes already at the terminal.



“MGT is very pleased to team up once again with Liebherr for this important investment in energy-efficient cranes that will support our efforts to optimize productivity and improve our service offering to our customers”, said Michael Fratianni, CEO Montreal Gateway Terminals Partnership.