MHI Maritime Systems: A New Company Specialized in Naval Vessels and Governmental Ships

As reported earlier, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) concluded an agreement in March with Mitsui E&S Holdings Co., Ltd. under which MHI will take over the Naval and Governmental Ships business of Mitsui E&S Shipbuilding Co., Ltd.

The decision has now been taken to name the new business entity Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Maritime Systems Co., Ltd., with the new company’s operational launch date to be announced after receipt of the results of the review currently underway by the Japan Fair Trade Commission (JFTC).

With inauguration of the new business company, MHI and MHI Maritime Systems will integrate in a concerted drive to expand their product lineups in naval vessels and governmental ships, enhance their product development capabilities, and improve production efficiency.