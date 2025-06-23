MIHO Shipyard Transitions to Renewable Energy Use

Japan’s MIHO Shipyard, a subsidiary of the Tsuneishi Group, has completed the transition to 100% renewable electricity derived from hydropower across all its facilities, including production factories and employee dormitories.

The shift is expected to reduce annual carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 730 tonnes.

The renewable electricity is sourced from hydropower generated by the abundant water resources of the Fuji, Abe, Oi and Tenryu rivers, all located within Shizuoka Prefecture.

In parallel with its transition to renewable energy, MIHO has implemented a range of energy-saving measures, including the use of Chubu Electric Power Miraiz’s energy visualisation services to optimise compressor operations and reduce night-time power consumption.

MIHO Shipyard builds and repairs vessels and holds the leading market share in Japan for the building of fishing vessels such as tuna longliners and skipjack pole-and-line fishing boats. In addition to commercial vessels, MIHO also constructs government vessels, including fishery patrol boats and other official craft.



