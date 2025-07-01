Miros to Provide VTI Vessel Performance Tech for Shipping Firm

Ocean insights and maritime innovation Miros has signed a commercial shipping contract for its Vessel Technical Index (VTI) service, aimed at transforming vessel performance monitoring across the shipping sector.

This is the third and newly signed agreement with a prominent yet undisclosed shipping company.

The VTI is a new metric that can be used to evaluate a vessel’s technical performance in relation to a reference baseline, such as its newbuild condition, and is a new recommended practice from DNV.

A VTI analysis identifies the actual performance of a vessel by removing the effects of the weather, loading condition, and other operational factors.

The Miros VTI service running in Miros Cloud delivers unmatched accuracy by utilizing Miros’ industry-leading speed-through-water (STW) and wave measurements. With hourly updates, this enables the right decisions to be taken at the right time.

This helps shipowners and operators address some of their most critical performance challenges confidently.

They can evaluate a vessel's real-time performance with greater accuracy or determine the ideal timing for hull or propeller cleaning. Ship performance can also be clearly documented in charter agreements, and the actual impact of energy-saving devices can be measured with precision.

“Miros’ VTI significantly reduces the guesswork in vessel performance. This new approach will allow operators to plan hull and propeller maintenance based on real vessel status.

“Unlike traditional vessel performance analyses which are typically based on low-accuracy wave and STW data, the Miros VTI powered by accurate, real-time sea state measurements delivers high-frequency and high-fidelity insights that can be up to ten times faster, ten times more accurate and ten times more valuable than the standard industry applications used in the shipping industry, making voyages more predictable and profitable,” said Gunnar Prytz, Miros’ Chief Technology Officer (CTO).