Miros RangeFinder Achieves Certification

The Miros RangeFinder sea state monitoring sensor has been certified with Atex IEC Ex for use in Zone 1, clearing it for use in explosive atmospheres.

This breakthrough opens for unrestricted use of RangeFinder in offshore oil and gas production environments. The motion compensated version of the Miros RangeFinder, WaveFinder, is also certified for use in Zone 1.

The RangeFinder is said to offer up to 15% higher operational availability and increased operational safety, the Miros sensor is a high-frequency vertical microwave radar that provides sea level, tide, non-directional wave monitoring, ride control and air gap measurements.

Unlike laser sensors, the RangeFinder is undisturbed by fog, rain and water spray, giving measurements with +/- 1-millimeter accuracy in all weather conditions. The sensor is dry-mounted, meaning no parts are submerged in water, eliminating problems with wear and fouling associated with submerged equipment.

RangeFinder is available as an IoT-based sensor, meaning that it is truly plug-and-play, needing only power and an internet connection to provide secure local and remote real-time ocean state data to any device.

The sensors can also be complimented with Cloud services from Miros, such as web displays, database integration, data processing and device management services, making weather data available to all stakeholders.