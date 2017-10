Related News

NOIA Appoints Four to BoD

National Ocean Industries Association (NOIA) Chairman David Welch has appointed four new members to the association’s Board of Directors.

Rob Nakama: From USCG to Foss Maritime

Just two weeks after accepting the U.S. Coast Guard’s congratulations on a military career spanning almost three decades…

ERMA FIRST BWTS Receives USCG Type Approval

Ballast water treatment system (BWTS) manufacturer ERMA FIRST said it has received a U.S. “After a long and continuous period of working on the USCG program, we…

U.S. Insured Losses from Hurricane Nate around $500 mln

Insured losses in the United States from Hurricane Nate will be close to $500 million, catastrophe modelling company Karen Clark & Company (KCC) said on Monday. The U.S.

US Navy to Christen Submarine South Dakota Today

The Navy will christen its newest attack submarine, the future USS South Dakota (SSN 790), during a 10 a.m. EDT ceremony Saturday, Oct.

New Container Spreader from Tandemloc

For years mechanical container spreader frames have been a fixture on jobsites, river ports and any other location that utilizes…

Seafarers UK Appoints Corporate Fundraising Manager

Mairéad Ní Cheóinín has been appointed to Seafarers UK as the charity’s new Corporate Fundraising Manager where her focus…

The Nautical Safety Profile

MARIN is working together with the industry to develop the Nautical Safety Profile for operations and risk management. Liquefied…

Odfjell Divests Share in Singapore Tank Terminal

Odfjell Terminals B.V. has entered into an agreement with a fund managed by Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets to sell its 50 percent ownership in Oiltanking…

Global Ship Lease New Time Charter with CMA CGM

Global Ship Lease (GSL), a containership charter owner, announced that it has agreed to a new time charter with CMA CGM for an 8…

DNV GL, Taiwan Pact for Offshore Wind

DNV GL, the world’s largest resource of independent energy experts and certification body, has signed an agreement with leading…