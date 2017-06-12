US Navy Sailor Missing off Japan

U.S. Navy and Japanese ships and aircraft are searching for a sailor reported missing from USS Shiloh (CG 67) about 180 miles east of Okinawa, June 8.

USS Shiloh (CG 67) reported a man overboard at approximately 9:30 p.m. JST. The ship was conducting routine operations at the time of the incident.

Multiple searches of the ship were conducted, but were unable to locate the sailor.

Helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft from USS Shiloh, USS McCampbell (DDG 85) and USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), as well as a P-8 Maritime Patrol Aircraft, are conducting an airborne search while Shiloh, McCampbell, Reagan, USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) and Japanese Coast Guard Ship Kudaka conduct a surface search. The Joint Personnel Recovery Center Hawaii is assisting with this search and additional distance support is being provided by the U.S. Coast Guard District 11. Japan Maritime Self Defense Ship Ashigara, and Japan Coast Guard Ship Ryuku provided support but have left station.