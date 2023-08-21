Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Begins Testing Ammonia Handling System

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding has announced that it is currently developing the Mitsubishi Ammonia Supply and Safety System (MAmmoSS®), an ammonia handling system to support the utilization of ammonia as marine fuel.

As part of this development project, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding has begun demonstration testing of the Ammonia Gas Abatement System (AGAS), a subsystem of MAmmoSS to safely treat surplus ammonia.

Using the AGAS demonstration facility at the Nagasaki District MHI Research & Innovation Center, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding will conduct demonstration tests of the processing performance under various scenarios simulating onboard ammonia operations and explore collaborations with related equipment manufacturers.

MammoSS comprises several subsystems in addition to AGAS, including a high-pressure/low-pressure ammonia fuel supply system and an ammonia fuel tank system. A key feature of MAmmoSS® is that each of these subsystems can be modularized, allowing Mitsubishi Shipbuilding to provide the optimal modular configuration in a package for onboard plants consisting of multiple engines and boilers.



