Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Christens LNG RORO

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding has launched the Trans Harmony Emerald, the second of two LNG-powered roros under construction for Toyofuji Shipping.

The ship's handover is scheduled for June 2025 following completion of outfitting work and sea trials. The Trans Harmony Emerald will then serve on shipping routes in Asia.

The vessel is approximately 195 meters in overall length, approximately 30.6 meters in breadth, and has gross tonnage of approximately 49,500. It can transport about 3,000 passenger cars.

The ship's main engine and main generator engine are high-performance dual-fuel engines each accommodating LNG or diesel fuel. Together these engines enable a greater than 25% reduction in CO2 emissions compared to ships with the same hull and powered by fuel oil, cutting Sox emissions to near zero.

The christening and launch ceremony of the first vessel, Trans Harmony Green is scheduled for handover in January 2025.



