MJTTF Launches Seafarer Training Frameworks for Ships Powered by Ammonia, Methanol, Hydrogen

The Maritime Just Transition Task Force (MJTTF) has released frameworks designed to facilitate the development of training programs for seafarers working on ships powered by ammonia, methanol and hydrogen.

The training frameworks address the needs of seafarers in entry-level or operational roles and senior officers. They are accompanied by comprehensive instructor handbooks.

All material is accessible at: mjttf.org

The MJTTF will also release guidelines for general familiarization programs, aimed at seafarers and key shore-based personnel, who are not specifically covered by the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers, 1978 (1978 STCW Convention).

The MJTTF training frameworks will help regulators and maritime administrations set the criteria for the development of training programs and the establishment of certification schemes and competency validation mechanisms for seafarers, including classroom education, simulation-based performance assessments and sea-time training.

Maritime education and training institutions will be able to adapt curricula and upgrade delivery models. Shipping companies will also receive support in personnel onboarding and safety management system updates to address the unique risks associated with the new molecules.

Both the frameworks and the familiarization guidelines stem from ‘The Baseline Training Frameworks for Seafarers in Decarbonization’ Project; a joint project between the MJTTF and the IMO Secretariat, in collaboration with Lloyd's Register (LR), delivering work through the Lloyd's Register Maritime Decarbonization Hub (The Decarb Hub) and the World Maritime University (WMU), who acted as technical and academic leads respectively. The project is co-funded by the IMO through its integrated Technical Cooperation Programme, and Lloyd’s Register Foundation.

The project has worked in parallel with IMO’s ongoing comprehensive review of the 1978 STCW Convention and Code. Its outcomes, in particular in defining the knowledge, understanding and proficiency required for seafarers in decarbonization, serve as input to the review process, including through submissions to the IMO’s Sub-Committee on Human Element, Training and Watchkeeping.

Today’s launch is celebrated as part of LR’s Maritime Human Capital Management Forum, in conjunction with London International Shipping Week 2025, which will highlight the human element, safety, training, and just transition principles for shipping’s energy transition towards net-zero.

Publication of the training frameworks is not only a launch, but an invitation to use the frameworks, to build on them, to share them widely, and to ensure they become part of how our industry trains and prepares for the fuels of the future.