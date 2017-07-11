Marine Link
MobileOps Inks Deal with Westar Marine Services

July 11, 2017

MobileOps, Inc. said it has signed a deal with Westar Marine Services, a tug and barge operator headquartered in San Fransisco with operations in Seattle and all along the West Coast.
 
Westar will utilize the MobileOps Platform across its fleet of tugs and crew boats to further bolster its safety, quality and maintenance initiatives.
 
The MobileOps Platform is a cloud-based subscription solution that includes both a Web Application and an offline-capable iPad application called Voyager. The Voyager app allows data to be input, stored and then synced with the MobileOps Platform once within cellular range, allowing for seamless and efficient communications with shoreside personnel.
 
“The ease and flexibility of MobileOps has provided us with the ability to integrate several programs into one platform,” said Dave Morrow, Vice President at Westar. “The outstanding support we receive from the MobileOps team will help to give us the ability to customize the program to meet the maritime industry’s regulatory requirements.”
