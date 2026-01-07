MoD: UK supported US mission in seizing Russian-flagged tanker

The UK Ministry of Defence (MoD0 announced on Wednesday that Britain had provided assistance to the United States during its operation to capture a "Russian flagged oil tanker" in the North Atlantic.

After pursuing the tanker for over a month across the Atlantic, Washington was able to seize the vessel on Wednesday.

Britain's armed forces provided "pre-planned operational support including basing," following a request from the United States for assistance.

The report said that a naval vessel aided the U.S. forces in pursuing the oil tanker and the Royal Air Force provided aerial surveillance.

Defence Secretary John Healey stated that the operation was targeted at a vessel with a "nefarious past" connected to Russian and Iranian sanction evasion networks.

In a press release, he stated that "this action was part of global efforts to crack down on sanctions-busting."

He said that the U.S. had been "Britain's most important partner in defence and security. Today's smoothly executed 'operation' shows how this relationship works."

British officials confirmed that the U.S. sanctioned the Bella-1, now called Marinera under its counter-Iran sanctions.

In a statement, the MoD said that support had been provided "in compliance with international law."

(source: Reuters)