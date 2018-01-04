BAE Systems Wins US Navy Modernization Work

BAE Systems said it has received contracts from the U.S. Navy for the modernization of guided missile destroyers USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) and USS Howard (DDG 83), valued at $41.6 million and $47.8 million respectively.

Oscar Austin will undergo 12 months of work at the company’s shipyard in Norfolk, Va., the ship’s homeport. The contract includes options that, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value to $117.1 million.

Under the depot maintenance period (DMP) contract, BAE Systems will dry-dock the 509-foot-long Oscar Austin so that the shipyard’s employees and subcontractors can upgrade the ship’s Aegis Combat System and perform alterations and miscellaneous repairs that will affect nearly every onboard space. The work is expected to begin in February and be completed in February 2019.

“The work we will perform on the Oscar Austin is large and complex, and will involve a large number of our employees and subcontractors,” said Dave Thomas , vice president and general manager of BAE Systems Norfolk Ship Repair . “We are prepared to perform this extensive work, which is vital for the ship’s future readiness and combat effectiveness. This contract is important work for the ship’s crew, the Navy, and our shipyard team and industry partners.”

Howard, meanwhile, will undergo 15 months of work at the company’s shipyard in San Diego, the ship’s homeport. The DMP availability contract includes options that, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value to $66.5 million.

BAE Systems will perform hull, mechanical and electrical repairs, and upgrade the combat systems suite aboard the 509-foot-long warship. The work is expected to begin in February and be completed in May 2019.

“We look forward to conducting the first-ever West Coast destroyer DMP availability on the Howard,” Thomas said. “The extensive work to be done on board aligns perfectly with the experience and capabilities of our employees and subcontractors.”

BAE Systems’ shipyard in Jacksonville, Fla., is currently working on the first destroyer to undergo the DMP modernization, the USS Roosevelt (DDG 80).

The company’s San Diego shipyard also was recently awarded a $11.5 million contract to dry-dock and modernize the San Diego-based mine countermeasures ship USS Champion (MCM 4). Work aboard the 224-foot-long ship will begin in January and will be completed August.