MOL Bulk Carrier to be Equipped with Rotor Sails

Japanese shipping company Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) and Brazilian headquartered mining company Vale are teaming up to retrofit an in-service bulk carrier with rotor sail auxiliary wind propulsion to help reduce fuel burn and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

The 200,000-ton class Capesize bulk carrier, currently employed under a mid-term contract for transportation of iron ore for Vale, will be fitted with a pair of 35- by 5-meter rotor sails produced by Finland's Norsepower. The installation of the rotor sails is expected in the first half of 2024.

The Norsepower rotor sails, made of lightweight and strong composite material and with a fully automated control system, produce thrust as the wind generates differential pressure around the slewing rotor while the vessel is sailing.

By applying this solution, the vessel is expected to achieve about 6-10% fuel and GHG emissions reductions.