MOL Installs Wind Measurement Device on RoRo Vessel in Fuel Savings Trial

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) has installed a long-range wind condition measurement device on one of its RoRo vessels in a trial that aims to reduce fuel consumption and contribute to safe operations.

MOL partnered with Metro Weather for a demonstration of Doppler LiDAR on Musashi Maru RoRO vessel on the route between Tokyo and Fukuoka.

This is the first time in the world that a Doppler LiDAR has been installed on a large seagoing vessel, according to MOL.

Using the Doppler LiDAR, MOL and Metro Weather will monitor real-time wind 3D conditions more than 10 km away from Musashi Maru.

In addition, as part of the maritime industry's digital transformation (DX), big data, such as wind conditions obtained onboard, will be transferred to shore via Starlink, a high-speed data communication system.

The trial aims to reduce fuel consumption and contribute to safe operations, MOL noted.

MOL and Metro Weather said they will continue to leverage their core technologies and resources to add new value to the shipping industry.