MOL Takes Delivery of Environmentally Friendly Multi-Purpose Vessel (Video)

The multi-purpose vessel Prima Verde, said to be the world’s first vessel able to run on marine gas oil (MGO) and wind assisted propulsion simultaneously, has been delivered.

Operated by Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) company MOL Drybulk and owned by Daishin Shipping, the vessel), was delivered at Onomichi Dockyard.

The vessel has a range of environmentally friendly features, and is the world's first vessel of any type to use green steel materials, an engine that can run exclusively on marine gas oil (MGO) and a wind assisted vessel propulsion system.

JGreeX, a green steel material supplied by JFE Steel Corporation that significantly reduces CO2 emissions, has been used for the vessel's hull.





The 129.6 meters long vessel, with the breadth of 23.6 meters, is also equipped with an engine from Japan Engine Corporation that can run exclusively on MGO. The engine has high combustion efficiency and low carbon dioxide emissions during operation.

It is also equipped with two VentoFoil wind power assisted vessel propulsion devices from ECONOWIND, for which MOL Techno-Trade serves as a sales agent. The installation is expected to reduce fuel consumption and GHG emissions by utilizing wind power for propulsion.