MOL's Capesize Bulker Starts First Biofuel-Powered Voyage for Anglo American

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) has completed the biofuel bunkering operation for its capesize bulk carrier Lambert Maru in Singapore, with the vessel now underway on its first biofuel-powered voyage carrying cargo for Anglo American.

The 292-meter-long Lambert Maru, which has a deadweight tonnage of 180,432 MT, loaded the biofuel on September 14.

MOL said the voyage forms part of its ‘Blue Action Net-Zero Alliance’ carbon inset program framework, which aims to achieve net-zero emissions in maritime transportation. The greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction value from the voyage will be allocated to Anglo American through digital certification.

The fuel used is a B30 blend certified under the International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC-EU), consisting of 30% biomass such as waste cooking oil. MOL said the blend is expected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions during navigation by about 30% compared with conventional fossil fuels.

“Biofuel represents an effective alternative to fossil fuels, offering lower carbon emissions. Its compatibility with existing marine diesel engines and bunkering facilities ensures a smooth transition without requiring modifications,” MOL said in the statement.

MOL added it will continue to expand the use of clean fuels in line with its BLUE ACTION 2035 environmental strategy.