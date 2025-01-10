MOL’s LNG Carrier Newbuild on Charter with TotalEnergies Gets Its Name

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) has named its newbuilding LNG carrier MOL Azure, set to sail for TotalEnergies under a time-charter contract.

The MOL Azure vessel was ordered by a wholly owned subsidiary of MOL and is slated to sail under a time charter contract with TotalEnergies Gas & Power Limited (TGPL), a subsidiary of TotalEnergies.

Upon delivery on January 14, the vessel will be the second LNG carrier to be chartered by TGPL under a time charter contract, and will depart for its first loading port in the U.S.

The vessel 295-meter-long vessel is equipped with the latest MAN Energy Solutions engines, which offer improved fuel efficiency. It features a membrane tank of 174,000 m3 capacity.

“MOL is committed to further deepening and developing its relationship with TotalEnergies., and will continue to proactively work to offer safe and high-quality services as a leading company in LNG transport, while addressing environmental issues,” MOL said.