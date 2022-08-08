MOVE Sets Up Shipping Route to Link NZ Ports to Tasmania and Australia’s East Coast

New Zealand-based transport and logistics group, MOVE Logistics Group Limited has set up its first trans-Tasman shipping line, scheduled for Q4 2022, as part of its new Oceans business.

In line with this, MOVE has entered an agreement to acquire a vessel, the Atlas Wind, out of Europe.

It is expected that the acquisition will be settled in October 2022. The Atlas Wind can carry 350 containers or the equivalent of 5,000 tonnes of bulk cargo. With two cranes on board, the vessel has the ability to call into ports that historically may not have been able to accept containerised and bulk cargoes, the company said.

The maiden journey will be the first of a regular monthly voyage that will see goods shipped between regional New Zealand ports, including Nelson, Timaru, New Plymouth, and Bluff, across the Tasman to Tasmania and other east coast ports in Australia.

"For some of these regions, the MOVE service will be the only direct ship route, while in other regions, it will provide a further option for customers currently facing shipping constraints and difficulties," MOVE said.

MOVE's customer, BioMar Australia, will be utilizing the direct service to ship its fish feed from Tasmania to key aquaculture businesses in New Zealand.

CEO of BioMar, David Whyte, says: “We’ve worked in partnership with MOVE to create an innovative logistics solution which will support our business, our customers and will also benefit other Tasmanian businesses. Not only does this new direct service make for a faster, cheaper and ultimately more efficient supply chain, having one trusted logistics partner also reduces complexity and risk for our business. We will be utilising MOVE’s extensive network to deliver our products to customers once they reach New Zealand’s shores.”

General manager of MOVE Oceans, Dale Slade, commented: “While the aquaculture industry has been first off the mark to recognize the value of a direct, regional trans-Tasman shipping route, we have also received commitments and strong interest from a range of other businesses. New Zealand’s regional businesses make up the backbone of our economy; we are delighted to be able to provide further support for their growth and success through the new MOVE Oceans offer. This unique new service allows MOVE to offer a true door-to-door supply chain, transporting customers’ goods from our vessels to trucks and into MOVE warehousing before final mile delivery.”