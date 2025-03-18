MPA and CMA CGM Sign New Fuels MoU

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and the CMA CGM Group have renewed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to advance sustainable shipping and innovation.

The MoU was signed by Teo Eng Dih, Chief Executive of MPA, and Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the CMA CGM Group. It renews an earlier MoU signed in 2022.

Under the MoU, CMA CGM plans to expand its fleet and vessel tonnage, adding more vessels under the Singapore Registry of Ships, including four 23,000 TEU LNG vessels. This move reinforces Singapore's position as a maritime hub for CMA CGM and supports the company's goal of achieving Net Zero Carbon by 2050.

The CMA CGM Group has invested nearly $20 billion to order LNG and methanol-powered ships and will have 153 ships capable of using low-carbon energies (biogas, biomethanol and synthetic fuels) in its fleet by 2029.

To support the transition to more sustainable fuels, CMA CGM will register and bunker alternative-fuel vessels under the Singapore flag. The company will also participate in bunkering trials.

CMA CGM Iron, the company’s first of 12 dual-fuel methanol vessels, made its maiden call in Singapore in early March 2025, marking an important step in CMA CGM’s efforts to adopt alternative fuels and collaborate with Singapore on sustainable shipping initiatives.

MPA and CMA CGM will explore pilot trials, including the test bedding of an online registry for carbon accounting, and sharing best practices for zero and near-zero emission marine fuels.

Additionally, both parties will propose an implementation plan to trial and pilot standards for efficient and secure data exchange between ship and shore. CMA CGM will also engage in cybersecurity initiatives with MPA to enhance digital security in maritime operations.

The collaboration aims to strengthen the maritime innovation ecosystem in Singapore by fostering close ties between CMA CGM Group's entities, such as ZEBOX Group, and local innovation platforms like PIER71™.

CMA CGM will also enhance its regional presence by expanding new intra-Asia shipping services and leveraging Singapore as a regional transshipment hub.

The partnership will further develop local talent through leadership programs, exchanges, internships and scholarships. CMA CGM will work with the Maritime Energy Training Facility (METF) to develop a seafarers’ training program for operating alternative fuel vessels. Announced in 2024, the METF focuses on equipping the workforce with skills to handle new fuels like ammonia and methanol.



