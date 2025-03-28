MPA, Dalian Maritime University Renew Partnership

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and Dalian Maritime University (DMU) have renewed their Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to enhance talent development and academic exchange between Singapore and China in the maritime sector.

The MOU renewal was signed by MPA Chief Executive, Mr Teo Eng Dih, andProfessor Shan Hongjun, President of DMU. This renewal builds on the successful collaboration established since 2021, and further strengthens talent development and knowledge exchange between both maritime ecosystems.

As part of the MOU, MPA and DMU will continue to engage in faculty exchanges, study visits and student exchanges in Singapore and Dalian, and joint maritime training and research programs. Trainers from MPA, including subject matter experts and adjunct trainers, will contribute to courses, events and knowledge sharing. The collaboration will focus on digitalization and decarbonization, covering areas such as clean energy and sustainable practices in the maritime sector, digital transformation of maritime operations, environmental management, maritime safety, navigational technologies, and port management and smart technologies.

DMU is home to world-class facilities, including two ocean-going training vessels and research centre. A leader in autonomous ship technology and innovation in smart and sustainable shipping, the university has recently launched its 3rd ocean-going new generation autonomous training vessel.