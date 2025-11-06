MPA and RINA Sign Digitalization MoU

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and class society RINA have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish a technology demonstration center and to collaborate on maritime innovation, digitalization, decarbonization, and talent development.

The technology demonstration center will be part of RINA’s Open Innovation Hub in Singapore and serve as a collaborative platform to co-create and trial innovative solutions for maritime digitalization and decarbonization. It will support the development of remote and smart maritime systems, and provide integrated platforms to validate new technologies and accelerate their deployment in real-world operations.

The partnership will also strengthen collaboration with Singapore’s research ecosystem, accelerating the adoption of technologies such as smart ships, low-carbon marine fuels, battery systems, and digital ports.

Additionally, RINA will work with MPA to support maritime workforce development in Singapore by participating in industry manpower programs and offering education, training, internship, and scholarship opportunities.



