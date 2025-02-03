MPCC’s First Dual-Fuel Methanol Container Ship Hits Water

Norwegian shipowner MPC Container Ships (MPCC) has taken delivery of its first dual-fueled methanol container ship newbuilding from Chinese-based shipyard Taizhou Sanfu Ship Engineering.

This is the first of the two dual-fuel methanol container ships up for delivery from the Chinese shipayrds, which are secured by 15-year time charter agreements with North Sea Container Line (NCL).

The vessels feature dual-fuel engines that enable operation on green methanol, and according to MPCC, the methanol use will reduce the CO2 emissions from the vessels by up to 95%.

“This innovative vessel embarks on a 15-year charter to North Sea Container Line, ensuring reliable and efficient service along the beautiful and diversified Norwegian coastline.

“It is a huge leap towards a sustainable future, and we look forward to welcoming her in Europe for an official name giving ceremony soon.

“Our heartfelt gratitude goes to the yard, the crew onboard and all our partners who made this project possible,” MPCC said on social media.

To remind, MPCC signed a $55 million pre and post-delivery ECA covered financing agreement with Deutsche Bank and SINOSURE for its two dual-fuel methanol newbuildings back in April 2024.