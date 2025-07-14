MSC Group Explora Journeys' Fleet Construction Moves Full Steam Ahead

Today, at Fincantieri’s Sestri Ponente shipyard, three ceremonies took place for Explora Journeys, the luxury lifestyle brand of the MSC Group: the launching of Explora III, the coin ceremony for Explora IV, and the steel-cutting for Explora V.

Comprised of a total of six vessels—with the first two, Explora I and Explora II, already in service—the luxury brand’s fleet, entirely built by Fincantieri, will be fully operational within three years. Explora III will be christened next year, Explora IV and Explora V are scheduled for delivery in 2027, while Explora VI will take to the sea in 2028.

MSC Group’s investment for the six Explora Journeys ships, with five of them built at Sestri Ponente, amounts to approximately USD$4.08 billion (€3.5 billion). This investment generates economic, technological, and employment benefits in Italy, estimated at over USD$17.5 billion (€15 billion), thanks also to a predominantly Italian supply chain characterized by a strong presence of SMEs. In addition to these benefits, there is a significant tourism impact in the many ports visited by the vessels.

The construction of each individual ship requires over seven million working hours and involves an average employment of 2,500 people over two to three years. Including the four ships previously ordered from Fincantieri and already delivered—MSC Seaside, MSC Seaview, MSC Seashore and MSC Seascape—MSC’s total investment now amounts to approximately USD$8.17 billion (€7 billion).

The Explora Journeys ships represent the best of “Made in Italy,” proudly serving as its ambassadors at sea. In line with Fincantieri’s innovation and sustainability standards, all vessels are equipped with “cold ironing” systems, allowing them to connect to power on shore and eliminate emissions while docked, as well as advanced selective catalytic reduction systems, underwater noise management devices to protect marine life, and a full range of high-efficiency onboard equipment designed to optimize engine performance.

The last four ships will also be powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), a transitional fuel that significantly reduces emissions compared to traditional marine fuels, and will be equipped to use renewable fuels such as bio-LNG and synthetic LNG. Explora V and Explora VI also offer the possibility of using innovative technologies such as fuel cells, which convert LNG into hydrogen, further reducing emissions.