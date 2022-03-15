MSC to Roll Out Marlink’s ITLink Management Solution

Smart network company Marlink announced it is partnering with MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company, the world’s largest container shipping line, to support the shipping company’s digitalization goals, using Marlink’s hybrid network solutions and IT management.

Marlink deploys a fully managed hybrid network solution, bundling its VSAT connectivity with L-band backup and global 4G connectivity on 127 vessels, providing MSC with seamless, secure connectivity to run its critical business and crew applications. This hybrid network solution is fully secured by Marlink's Cyber Detection Service which scans real-time outbound and inbound network traffic for targeted cyber threats and takes immediate countermeasures to remediate incidents.

The next phase of MSC’s digitalization strategy sees the roll-out of Marlink’s ITLink management solution across the fleet. MSC has moved decisively to increase the standardization of its onboard IT systems and to meet 2021 IMO requirements, enabling fleet managers to monitor operating IT systems and software from shore. ITLink enables MSC fleet managers to remotely access their onboard IT networks for monitoring and troubleshooting in a secure environment and allows software updates and patches to be applied fleetwide.

“Marlink understands the critical requirements that drive container lines; operating a global service with high attention to asset availability, service reliability and security that demand a global approach,” said Nicolas Furgé, President, Digital, Marlink. “Our partnership with MSC will enable them to build a digital ecosystem that supports efficient vessel operations and compliance, powered by world-class connectivity.”