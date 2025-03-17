Marine Link
Tuesday, March 18, 2025
SUBSCRIBE

MTF Releases Safety Recommendations for Ammonia-Fueled Ships

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

March 17, 2025

(Credit: MTF)

(Credit: MTF)

The Maritime Technologies Forum (MTF) released a report today providing recommendations on how to develop and implement a Safety Management System (SMS) for ammonia-fueled ships.

Recognizing the industry's forecasts on the uptake of future fuels with low to zero carbon emissions, ammonia has emerged as a frontrunner. However, it presents new risks such as toxicity and corrosiveness. 

To address these challenges, MTF has developed guidelines to close previously identified gaps when implementing the ISM code for safe operation with ammonia as fuel.

Key highlights of the report include:

  • Guidelines for SMS Development
  • Limited initial experience
  • Learning from hazardous occurrences and accidents
  • Versatile SMS for Mixed Fuel Operations
  • Training and familiarization
  • Human factors considerations
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

TEST RIDE: Rock Steady - The Artemis EF-12 Escape

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week