MTU Gensets Chosen for US Navy Frigate Program

Rolls-Royce said it has been selected to supply its mtu naval generator sets for phase one of the U.S. Navy’s Constellation (FFG-62) class frigate program, previously known as the FFG(X) program. Rolls-Royce has received a contract for the first shipset to provide four mtu naval generator sets, each rated at 3,000 kWe at 1,800 rpm.

Construction on the first ship is expected to begin later this year after Fincantieri Marinette Marine (FMM) of Marinette, Wis. was awarded the build contract for the project in 2020, including the design and construction of the lead ship and the option to build up to 10 ships in total for phase one. A potential planned second phase would include another 10 ships.

The Navy Constellation (FFG-62) Class Frigate is a multimission warship designed for operation in littoral and blue water environments to conduct air, anti-submarine, surface and electronic warfare, in addition to information operations. When completed, the lead ship will be nearly 500 feet in length, accommodate up to 200 Sailors and be capable of sustained speeds of more than 26 knots.

The generator sets are based on the mtu 20V 4000 M53B engine and provide a total power output of 12 MW for propulsion and onboard power supply, Rolls-Royce said, adding the flexible design engineering of the frigate’s CODLAG propulsion system will allow for energy-efficient diesel power generation for propulsion at normal cruising speeds with extended range, while enhancing anti-submarine capability in its extremely quiet diesel-electric configuration.