Clean Marine Secures Multi-Vessel EGCS Contract

Clean Marine, developer of Exhaust Gas Cleaning Systems (EGCS), has secured a multi-vessel contract from Inventor Chemical Tankers AS (ICT). The agreement, covering seven 19,900 DWT chemical tankers, marks the launch of the firm’s CleanSOx Compact Hybrid Allstream scrubber to the marketplace.

According to Clean Marine CEO Nils Høy-Petersen, the company has been exclusively dedicated to EGCS solutions since its inception in 2006. “Our latest product has been designed to ensure ship owners can achieve simple, cost and space efficient compliance with the IMO’s SOx regulations, coming into force in 2020,” he said. “The new Compact scrubber has all the advantages of our existing, patented EGCS technology, with added benefits for shipowners looking for ease of retrofitting, especially where space is at a premium.”



ICT has partnered with Clean Marine and technical manager Diamond Shipmanagement Pte Ltd, to manage the installation and commissioning of the systems aboard seven vessels, built between 2015 and 2017. All vessels were ECO designed and built by the Japanese-based Fukuoka Shipyard.



ICT Chief Operating Officer Torfin Eide said the decision to choose the ‘compact’ solution was driven by a number of factors. “Together with our technical management team, we compared performance, size, weight, price and operating costs of similar products developed by other companies before choosing Clean Marine,” he said. “Considering parameters such as Allstream, size, weight, design, hybrid technology, and the total associated cost to have it installed and commissioned on-board, we believe we have found the optimal EGCS solution for our chemical tankers. Also, Clean Marine’s compact size for this scrubber means that we can avoid a major retrofit -- a significant contributing factor in our decision.”



Eide added that ICT is committed to minimising its environmental footprint by utilizing green technology. “Our investment in this project is a clear demonstration of our efforts to reduce emissions and achieve compliant sailing, well before the 2020 regulations come into force,” he said. “Our goal is to deliver the best performance and value for all our stakeholders.”