Clean Marine Secures Multi-Vessel EGCS Contract
ICT has partnered with Clean Marine and technical manager Diamond Shipmanagement Pte Ltd, to manage the installation and commissioning of the systems aboard seven vessels, built between 2015 and 2017. All vessels were ECO designed and built by the Japanese-based Fukuoka Shipyard.
ICT Chief Operating Officer Torfin Eide said the decision to choose the ‘compact’ solution was driven by a number of factors. “Together with our technical management team, we compared performance, size, weight, price and operating costs of similar products developed by other companies before choosing Clean Marine,” he said. “Considering parameters such as Allstream, size, weight, design, hybrid technology, and the total associated cost to have it installed and commissioned on-board, we believe we have found the optimal EGCS solution for our chemical tankers. Also, Clean Marine’s compact size for this scrubber means that we can avoid a major retrofit -- a significant contributing factor in our decision.”
Eide added that ICT is committed to minimising its environmental footprint by utilizing green technology. “Our investment in this project is a clear demonstration of our efforts to reduce emissions and achieve compliant sailing, well before the 2020 regulations come into force,” he said. “Our goal is to deliver the best performance and value for all our stakeholders.”