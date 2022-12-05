Mustang Survival President Jason Leggatt Resigns

Last week, Jason Leggatt, President of Mustang Survival, and Andrew Branagh, CEO of The Wing Group, announced together that Leggatt has resigned from his daily management position as President.

Leggatt will become a member of the Board following his departure, enabling him to provide the Board counsel and strategic guidance for The Wing Group and the Mustang Survival business in a governance role.

The Wing Group/Mustang Survival has commenced the search process for a new business unit President engaging the executive recruiting firm Boyden Canada. On an interim basis, VP Finance, Juanita Killen, has been appointed acting President.

Leggatt joined Mustang Survival in 2000 as an Engineering co-op student from the University of British Columbia, and over 22 years held positions in Military Business Development, Marketing and Sales, VP Research & Development, Chair of the Life Jacket Association, and General Manager and President of Mustang Survival.