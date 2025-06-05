MV Isle of Islay Completes First Sea Trials

The first sea trials for ferry MV Isle of Islay have been carried out successfully by Cemre Marin Endustri in Yalova, Turkey.

The trials took place from Thursday 22nd May to Friday 30th May, in the Sea of Marmara, with staff from the Scottish government owned Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL) in attendance.

The first part of the sea trials saw the set-up of the propulsion systems, generators, thrusters, stabilizers and associated electrical systems. These were then tested, trialed and measured with Lloyd’s Register and the Marine Coastguard Agency (MCA) in attendance.

Testing evaluated the vessel’s performance at full load, including speed, stability, maneuverability, anchor deployment/recovery and endurance. The trials also established the effectiveness of the vessel’s propulsion plant, automation and navigational systems.

The second set of sea trials will take place later this summer, following the installation of the vessel’s battery system and harbor acceptance trials of the hybrid system.

CMAL owns 26 harbors on the west coast of Scotland which support the Clyde and Hebrides Ferry Service (CHFS). It also owns 37 ferries.



