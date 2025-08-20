M/V Seaward Endeavor Offers Increased International Charter Capabilities

Seaward Services, Inc., a provider of maritime solutions and part of the global Hornblower Group, announced that its vessel the M/V Seaward Endeavor is available for extended international operations following its approval by the United States Coast Guard (USCG) for expanded authority to operate in international waters.

The Seaward Endeavor is an integral component of Seaward’s growing fleet of Multi-Purpose Offshore Supply Vessels. Currently stationed on the US East Coast, the Seaward Endeavor is now positioned to support operations beyond domestic waters, including in Bermuda, the Caribbean, Central America, and other international regions.

With this expanded capability and international waters authorization, the Seaward Endeavor, which is currently available for charter, can now offer her full-suite of services—AUV/UUV launch and recovery, survey operations, and logistics support—for domestic and international clients around the globe.

The Seaward Endeavor and its sister ship, Seaward Explorer, were converted from oil spill response vessels to serve as industry-leading multi-purpose offshore vessels. Measuring at 208 feet LOA, the vessels’ unique specifications allow them to provide niche maritime support to a variety of operations, including both long-haul operations and short-term, near coastal charters.

The Seaward Explorer is currently undergoing the same approval process and is expected to be available for international support in the greater Pacific later this summer.

Each vessel is equipped with two (2), 20-ton cranes fore and aft that allow the ship to retrieve, deploy, and hoist with flexibility in a variety of settings. Plus, two (2) RHIB davits mean you can quickly, safely, and easily deploy and recover the ship’s small boats or another support vessel of your choosing. Additionally, the Seaward Explorer is equipped with a 20-Ton A-frame for enhanced over-the-side capabilities. The strategic assortment of powerful deck equipment also presents endless applications for at-sea operations.