Mythbusters Star Visits The Switch

Jamie Hyneman, best known as a co-host on Mythbusters, was recently in Finland to receive an Honorary Doctorate from Lappeenranta University of Technology (LUT). 

 
While in Lappeenranta, Hyneman also had an opportunity to visit several of the region’s top technology companies with origins at LUT, including electrical drive train technology specialist The Switch, who says it has an installed base of over 13 GW of megawatt-class permanent magnet machine and power converter packages within the wind, marine and special industrial sectors.
 
“Unknown to many, one of Jamie’s great interests include magnets, which is why The Switch was a great choice for an informative visit,” The Switch said in a post on its website
 
Hyneman’s tour of The Switch’s factory on Thursday, June 15 enabled him to see the magnets and magnet assembly up close. According to Hyneman, the company is moving into the right direction when it comes to its products for renewables and energy savings.
 
Hyneman, who calls himself an absolute magnet enthusiast, explained that he has been working with magnets quite intensively throughout his life. He shared with his hosts at The Switch some exciting stories about the different projects he has been involved with, and the group partook in a an exchange of various magnet ideas before Hyneman left to continue his tour.
