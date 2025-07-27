Nakilat Ready to Order 25 Korean-Built LNG Vessels

Nakilat has launched the first financing package with the Export-Import Bank of Korea (KEXIM) for 25 conventional Korean-built LNG vessels that will be fully owned and operated by Nakilat.

The partnership represents a pivotal step in Nakilat’s long-term strategy to expand its LNG carrier fleet and to support QatarEnergy’s LNG expansion project. The agreement underscores the strong economic ties between Qatar and the Korea, while enabling Nakilat to secure financing for the construction of new vessels at leading Korean shipyards.

KEXIM’s participation, as a Korean government-backed financial institution, represents a strong endorsement of Nakilat’s project. It provides a layer of financial assurance, contributing to secure necessary funding for Nakilat’s Ship building requirements despite global market volatility and geopolitical risks.

Renowned for its rigorous standards, KEXIM undertakes thorough financial, technical, and legal due diligence before committing to any project. Its involvement serves as a catalyst, encouraging broader participation from other financial institutions in future debt tranches.

The collaboration also builds on a strong precedent, as KEXIM was the initial financier for Nakilat’s first round of fleet financing in 2006, which included 25 LNG carriers.



