NASSCO Awarded $736 Million to Build T-AO 213

San Diego shipbuilder General Dynamics NASSCO announced it has been awarded a $736 million modification to the existing T-AO contract for construction of a ninth ship (T-AO 213) in the John Lewis-class fleet oiler program. Construction is scheduled to begin in the third quarter of 2025.

In 2016, the U.S. Navy awarded NASSCO with a contract to design and build the first six ships in the next generation of fleet oilers, the John Lewis-class (T-AO 205), previously known as the TAO(X).

The latest exercised option comes in addition to the earlier awarded eight ships, bringing the total contract value to approximately $5.5 billion for construction of nine ships.

“NASSCO is proud of our ongoing dedication to deliver these ships to the fleet,” said Dave Carver, President of General Dynamics NASSCO. “We are committed to working with our Navy partners to ensure the continued success of the John Lewis-class fleet oiler program.”

Designed to transfer fuel to U.S. Navy carrier strike group ships operating at sea, the 742-feet vessels have a full load displacement of 49,850 tons, with the capacity to carry 157,000 barrels of oil, a significant dry cargo capacity, aviation capability and up to a speed of 20 knots.

The first ship, the future USNS John Lewis (T-AO 205), was delivered to the Navy last year. The future USNS Harvey Milk (T-AO 206), the future USNS Earl Warren (T-AO 207), the future USNS Robert F. Kennedy (T-AO 208), the future USNS Lucy Stone (T-AO 209), and the future USNS Sojourner Truth (T-AO 210) are currently under construction.