NASSCO Launches First New Oiler for the US Navy

U.S. shipbuilder General Dynamics NASSCO launched the future USNS John Lewis (T-AO 205), the first of six vessels in the John Lewis-class fleet oiler program designed to support the U.S. Navy.

Construction of the future USNS John Lewis (T-AO 205) began in the fall of 2018. The 742- foot long vessel is designed to transfer fuel to U.S. Navy carrier strike group ships operating at sea, the oilers will feature the capacity to carry 157,000 barrels of oil, a significant dry cargo capacity, aviation capability and up to a speed of 20 knots.

The christening of the future USNS John Lewis (T-AO 205), will be celebrated later in 2021 with the ship’s sponsor following tradition of breaking a champagne bottle on the ship’s hull.

Dave Carver, president of General Dynamics NASSCO, said, “This ship reaffirms our Nation’s stability and represents the same strength, values and honor that her namesake, the Honorable John Lewis, stood for. The shipbuilders of NASSCO are proud to ensure his legacy will live on in this majestic vessel.”

In 2016, General Dynamics NASSCO was awarded the contract by the U.S. Navy for the detailed design and construction of the next generation of fleet oilers, the John Lewis-class (T-AO 205), previously known as the TAO(X). This contract is for the construction of six ships.

NASSCO laid the keel for the series' second vessel, the future USNS Harvey Milk, in September 2020. The shipyard started construction on the future USNS Earl Warren (T-AO 207), the third vessel in the program, late last year.