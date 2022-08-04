Nautilus Labs Hires Sundsted as CTO

Nautilus Labs, the technology firm unlocking commercial decarbonization for the ocean supply chain, announced the designation of Todd Sundsted as Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

In his new role, Todd Sundsted, who is based in New York, will lead product development, engineering, and data science, including the enhancement of Nautilus’s AI capabilities and best-in-class machine learning models. Prior to joining Nautilus Labs, Sundsted was CTO at Odeko, which builds smart mobile ordering and supply chain management software for coffee shops and cafés, and helmed their Application Development, Infrastructure, and IT efforts. He also held leadership positions at SumAll and Bloomberg.

Sundsted’s addition to the company’s leadership team will allow Nautilus to further develop products that accelerate decarbonization in the maritime industry while maximizing owners’ and operators’ commercial outcomes, ensuring regulatory compliance, the company said.

“We’re excited to have a mission-driven leader like Todd join Nautilus to spearhead product development,” said Matt Heider, CEO at Nautilus Labs. “We’re convinced that Todd’s expertise and experience are a great value-add and asset to the leadership team. Todd will enable our Product and Engineering teams to work closely together and allow us to further enhance our technology, creating a unique user experience for our clients and identifying and developing the products of tomorrow.”

Sundsted said, “I’m proud to join the team at Nautilus, a cutting-edge company at the vanguard of the maritime industry's fight against climate change. Now that we've established the industry's leading solution for Voyage Optimization, we now have – and will take – the opportunity to bring it to the next level through innovative advancements, like Boil-off Gas Optimization in the LNG segment. I am thrilled to work closely with our clients and support them on their path toward digitalization and competitive advantage.”

With hubs in New York, Singapore, Paris, and London, the company is currently expanding all departments, including its Product, Data Science, and Engineering teams. Nautilus said it is hiring across all office locations and has started to remotely onboard talent in additional countries, such as Greece and India.