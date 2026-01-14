NAVTOR Offers Free NavFleet System to Support Norwegian Society for Sea Rescue

NAVTOR is helping Redningsselskapet (Norwegian Society for Sea Rescue) increase both efficiency and cost savings by making its fleet management solution, NavFleet, available free of charge, while also providing ongoing systems delivery and support. The partnership will help empower optimal operations for the society’s fleet of currently 59 vessels, with intelligent planning and monitoring, more efficient vessel utilization, greater predictability, and the potential for meaningful cost savings through smarter decision-making and deployment.

Redningsselskapet has been safeguarding people and assets in Norwegian waters since 1891. With a focus on saving lives and helping those in need, the charitable organization – which is completely dependent on its team, volunteers, members, donors, and corporate partners – is an institution in Norway, with its instantly recognizable red and white vessels undertaking close to 10,000 missions a year (9,674 in 2024).

The business, which has solutions on over 18,000 SOLAS vessels in the world fleet, is providing a comprehensive mix of services. NavFleet connects ship and shore with seamless sharing of information, such as passage plans, routes, layers, documents, and certificates between platforms – and official ENC charts from Kartverket (Norwegian Mapping Authority), delivered through NAVTOR’s digital ecosystem. Many RS vessels already utilize NavBox for automated updates, and full rollout across the fleet is planned during the year to ensure continuous access to the latest official charts.

NAVTOR is known for supporting and enabling safe operations at sea, with its partnership with Redningsselskapet sitting alongside the team’s existing support of the US Coast Guard’s AMVER initiative. This agreement saw AMVER warnings and reporting integrated into NAVTOR’s NavStation route planning solution in 2022, simplifying tasks and helping ocean going vessels respond to incidents and save lives.