NAVTOR Releases NavFleet Emissions Simulator

NAVTOR, an e-Navigation and performance technology provider to the maritime industry, said Wednesday it was aiming to simplify CII compliance with the latest release of its NavFleet ship operations platform.

Featuring an advanced Emissions Simulator, designed to help shipping companies predict and optimize environmental impact and performance across entire fleets, NavFleet 1.8 delivers operational insights built on high-quality, dual-validated data, the company said.

The result, says Tor Håkon Svanes, Product Manager NavFleet, puts users one step ahead of both regulations and commercial competition.

"In a maritime industry defined by ever-increasing complexity, we want to simplify safe, compliant, and profitable operations for our customers,” Svanes comments. “The Emissions Simulator, and the accompanying NavFleet 1.8 updates, demonstrate that commitment in practice. This is another user-focused innovation that, we believe, delivers powerful benefits for our industry.”

According to NAVTOR, the simulator is both simple and smart. It draws on data ranging from vessel noon reports to integrated e-Navigation and performance data – all of which is computer- and human-validated by NAVTOR specialists – to gauge vessel and fleet historical emissions and model them for future predictions. Parameters can be easily changed, and individual vessels compared, to give detailed insights into how assets will perform and, given the dynamic nature of CII, what ratings they can expect to achieve over coming years, NAVTOR said. Tor Håkon Svanes - looking to the future today with NavFleet 1.8 - Credit: NAVTOR

“This is a vital tool for putting together fleet decarbonization roadmaps,” Svanes explains, “utilising high-quality data to empower better decision making, ensuring your ships meet the standards stakeholders demand.

“With a few clicks of a button you can see how ratings are impacted if you, for example, adjust speeds, sailing times, or introduce alternative fuels, amongst other factors. As such you gain an in-depth understanding of exactly what you need to do to protect and improve ratings. This is critically important for cargo-owners, charterers, asset values, the environment and, at the end of the day, the sustainability of your business in an ever-evolving industry.”

Svanes adds that it is “so easy” to do this, with automated calculations and seamlessly integrated vessel models, that reports can be constantly generated for real-time updates and to ensure fleets are performing in keeping with wider business-environmental aims.

NAVTOR says that, in addition to the Emissions Simulator, the NavFleet 1.8 software, which is immediately available for subscribers, boasts a range of further improvements. NavFleet 1.8 - emissions insights made easy - Credit: NAVTOR

These, NAVTOR adds, include automated UK MRV reporting (adding to the IMO DCS and EU MRV reports already offered), a new emissions dashboard, vessel emission comparison views, instantly available PDF reports (to showcase/share vessel emissions), early bad weather notifications on vessel routes or with active passage plans, and speed-based route monitoring (with colors according to vessel speed ranges).

The next update of the platform, currently under development, will feature a Voyage Emissions Estimator, unlocking insights into individual voyages, and a solution focused on the commercial aspects of the EU Emission Trading System in the form of EU Allowance Statements.

The release of NavFleet 1.8 coincides with the merger of NAVTOR and Voyager Worldwide to create what NAVTOR says will be "the undisputed global leader in maritime technology solutions."

The combined operation now delivers products and solutions to around 18,000 vessels in the world fleet, NAVTOR says.