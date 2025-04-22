Near Miss Reporting – Training Mariners to Speak Up

Whether it’s an unsafe working condition, an equipment failure, or a concern about a colleague’s competency, mariners must feel empowered to voice concerns without fear of retribution. For all the training you invest in, nothing is more important than a mariner using their intuition and instincts, refined over a lifetime at sea, to recognize and act on potential dangers.

One way the industry has encouraged this is through Near Miss Reporting, a process meant to catch safety hazards before they turn into incidents. However, too often, mariners hesitate to report these issues due to fear of consequences or the belief that their concerns won’t be taken seriously. Addressing this challenge requires more than just policies—it requires training mariners to speak-up and creating an environment that fosters psychological safety.



Lessons from Aviation: The Copilot’s Role in Safety

In the aviation industry, copilots are explicitly trained to challenge the pilot if they see something concerning. Studies of past airline disasters have shown that hierarchical structures can discourage junior crew members from questioning their superiors, sometimes with fatal consequences. Aviation has since trained pilots and copilots to embrace a culture of cross-checking and speaking up.

This concept, known as Crew Resource Management (CRM), has become a global standard in aviation safety training. The maritime industry can take a page from this book by ensuring that junior officers, deckhands, and engineers are trained to voice concerns, even when dealing with higher-ranking personnel. Encouraging a questioning attitude isn’t about undermining authority, it’s about enhancing safety through collaborative decision-making.



The Reality of Near Miss Reporting in Maritime Operations



A Near Miss Report allows mariners to flag potential hazards before they escalate. Contrary to its name, it doesn’t require an incident to “nearly miss” happening—it’s a proactive safety mechanism for any concern. Reports can cover a wide range of topics, such as:

Unsafe working conditions (e.g., slippery decks, exposed electrical wires, missing or damaged PPE)

Poor maintenance practices (e.g., a lifeboat winch that doesn’t function properly or easily)

Reckless operation (e.g., a captain ignoring safe speed limits in bad weather or congested areas)

Lack of training or skills (e.g., crew members struggling to operate critical equipment, or “learning on the job”)

Personality conflicts that impact safety (e.g., intimidation by a senior officer that leads to hesitation in emergencies)

Unfortunately, many mariners don’t report near misses because they fear retaliation or believe it won’t make a difference. Training programs should emphasize why reporting matters and reinforce that these reports aren’t about assigning blame—they're about preventing disasters.



Anonymity vs. Accountability: Finding the Right Balance

One of the most significant challenges with near miss reporting is anonymity. Some companies offer anonymous reporting options to encourage crew members to speak up, while others argue that full transparency is necessary to properly address concerns.

Pros of Anonymous Reporting: Encourages participation without fear of backlash

Cons of Anonymous Reporting: Can make it difficult to follow up for details or confirm legitimacy

Pros of Identified Reporting: Allows management to investigate and resolve issues directly

Cons of Identified Reporting: Crew may hesitate to report due to fear of consequences





A hybrid approach is often best. Training should emphasize creating a culture where all concerns are taken seriously, regardless of how they are submitted. If crew members trust that their reports will lead to positive action, they’re more likely to speak up.



Technology and Security in Reporting

The process of reporting safety concerns should be as simple and accessible as possible. While some companies rely on paper-based logs, a mobile app or secure web portal can be far more effective.

A good reporting system should:

Be easy to use (mariners shouldn’t need extensive training to submit a report)

Allow for optional anonymity

Provide data encryption to ensure reports are secure

Avoid reliance on email attachments, which are not secure and can be traced back to individuals

Allow for real-time tracking so mariners can see that their concerns are being addressed





Companies that implement these tools must also train their crews on how to use them and why they matter. The best reporting system in the world won’t be effective if mariners don’t feel comfortable using it.



Training Mariners to Speak Up: The Key to a Safer Industry

At the heart of this issue is training, not just on how to report concerns, but on why it matters. Mariners must be trained to see themselves as active participants in safety, not just passive crew members who follow orders.

Key training takeaways should include:

How to identify safety concerns before they escalate

The importance of questioning unsafe decisions, even when made by superiors

The role of Near Miss Reports and how they prevent accidents

How to submit reports securely and confidently

Why speaking up is a responsibility, not a risk

By embedding these lessons into maritime training programs, companies can create a culture where safety is a shared responsibility, one where mariners don’t hesitate to raise concerns that could save lives.



Looking Ahead

Encouraging mariners to speak up isn’t just about improving compliance, it’s about protecting lives and vessels. Near Miss Reporting and psychological safety must become part of every crew’s mindset, just as they are in aviation and other high-risk industries.

With the right training, mariners will not only know how to recognize safety risks, but they’ll also feel confident in reporting them without hesitation. That’s the kind of culture that makes the maritime industry safer for everyone.

Thank you for reading, and until next time, sail safely!



About the Author: Heather Combs is the CEO of Ripple Operations and AdonisHR.



