27 New Alternative-Fueled Vessel Orders in November, DNV Finds

The latest figures from DNV’s Alternative Fuels Insight (AFI) platform have confirmed that a total of 27 new orders for alternative fueled vessels have been placed in November 2024.

According to DNV’s AFI platform, LNG continues to be the main driver, accounting for 23 vessels, with most of these (15) coming from the container segment.

November 2024 has also been a strong month for the car carrier segment, with six new LNG-fueled vessels added to the orderbook.

Four new orders for ammonia-fuelled vessels were also registered.

Although this was a slightly slower month for new orders for alternative-fueled vessels, it follows a record-breaking month in October, and a strong surge in activity since the summer months.

“Although these results show a slowdown of new orders for alternative-fuelled vessels in November, this follows the strongest month ever in October, and the overall trend remains strong.

LNG remains the headline story with exceptional activity since the summer months. This is clearly being driven by the container segment, where the vast majority of new orders in 2024 have been for alternative-fuelled vessels,” said Jason Stefanatos, Global Decarbonization Director at DNV Maritime.