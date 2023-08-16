New API Expected to Enhance Operational Efficiency for Shipowners

RightShip, NYK, and Solverminds have announced their collaboration on a product that links NiBiKi, the NYK Group’s common platform for ship-management operations, with RightShip’s data platform, to transform the workloads of ship owners and managers.

This new technology, Port State Control (PSC) Submission application programming interface (API), initially launched on RightShip’s e-commerce platform RightSTORE, is designed to share data across both RightShip’s and NYK’s platforms and is expected to become a benchmark for similar operational efficiency services that are expected to develop further throughout the shipping industry.

The product integrates a ship manager’s enterprise resource planning system directly into the RightShip platform using an API data flow. The companies claim this can save hundreds of man hours and significantly improve efficiency across ship management groups of all sizes. Annually, RightShip closes out around 39,000 PSC deficiencies in the platform.

The PSC Submission API enables users to instantly submit and receive PSC inspection and deficiency data without the need to switch between separate platforms. It also enhances transparency within a ship manager’s workflow by giving users full visibility over their pending PSC deficiencies. This enables them to make quick, informed decisions.

“The PSC Submissions API is a simple but important innovation, designed to address a significant issue for ship managers: the inefficient system that requires them to manually pass data through separate systems. Our API can drastically improve workflow for ship owners and managers – allowing them to make quicker and better decisions during their pursuit of zero harm operations.” – Christopher Saunders, Chief Product Officer at RightShip.



